We recommended this linen 'it' dress and now it's selling like crazy.

You know when you find THE dress.

The dress you just know you'll pull out for every Christmas catch-up or birthday drinks because you'll be able to trust it to make you feel good.

Well, when we shared our edit of wedding guest dresses under $200 recently, there was one in particular that so many of you became obsessed with.

It was from Australian brand Atmost&Here and it was the Lou Linen Blend Wrap Maxi Dress and comes in four colours.

