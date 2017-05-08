The stunning lagoons that'll have you dreaming of a tropical holiday.

If, like me, your idea of paradise is the island where Brooke Shields and Christopher Atkins spent their days cavorting in the 1980s movie The Blue Lagoon, a holiday in such a place will be high on your bucket list.

These are some of the most stunning lagoons the planet has to offer.

Aitutaki Lagoon, Cook Islands

Getaway presenter Catriona Rowntree chose Aitutaki Lagoon as the location for her honeymoon. What better endorsement can you get than that?

It’s also provided the backdrop for countless reality TV shows, from Survivor to Treasure Island. The lagoon encircles the island of Aitutaki in the Cook Islands, a 45-minute flight from the main island Rarotonga. Book a tour on the Vaka Day Cruise to snorkel and visit three of the lagoon’s 15 islets. See cookislands.travel/islands/aitutaki

Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Famous for its overwater bungalows, Bora Bora is a 45-minute flight from Tahiti in French Polynesia. The volcanic island is bordered by a striking turquoise lagoon. Book a day cruise with Temanava Tours to explore and go snorkelling in its colourful coral gardens and swim with black tip reef sharks and stingrays. See tahiti-tourisme.com.au

