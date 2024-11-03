Clumsy girls rejoice, kitten heels are back in.

Kitten heels are back in this summer and my ankles, lower back and knees are rejoicing.

I wish I was a heels girly. I really do. But I simply do not have the grace nor coordination to spend a day with my foot arched and all my weight placed on my toes.

At the ripe old age of 26, these hips refuse, and more often than not I choose to wear sneakers or comfy ballet flats, fancy dress code be damned.

However, a kitten heel? Now that I can sport.





Kitten heels were made for clumsy girls like me, because they have the grace and charm of high heels without the added, er, challenges.

Chic, comfortable and without the fear of toppling down the stairs, they are the perfect answer to wanting to dress up an outfit without ending up walking home barefoot with your heels flung over your shoulder. Or even just a great office option that doesn't leave you taking off your shoes between meetings.

It is my genuine pleasure to round up the following kitten heels you can shop this summer, because you deserve to look fab and stay comfy!