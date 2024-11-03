fashion

Clumsy girls rejoice, kitten heels are back in.

Kitten heels are back in this summer and my ankles, lower back and knees are rejoicing.

I wish I was a heels girly. I really do. But I simply do not have the grace nor coordination to spend a day with my foot arched and all my weight placed on my toes.

At the ripe old age of 26, these hips refuse, and more often than not I choose to wear sneakers or comfy ballet flats, fancy dress code be damned.

However, a kitten heel? Now that I can sport.


Kitten heels were made for clumsy girls like me, because they have the grace and charm of high heels without the added, er, challenges.

Chic, comfortable and without the fear of toppling down the stairs, they are the perfect answer to wanting to dress up an outfit without ending up walking home barefoot with your heels flung over your shoulder. Or even just a great office option that doesn't leave you taking off your shoes between meetings.

It is my genuine pleasure to round up the following kitten heels you can shop this summer, because you deserve to look fab and stay comfy!

Bershka Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes, $65.95.

Image: The Iconic, Bershka.

ALDO Mathilde Slingback Kitten Heels, $155.10.

Image: The Iconic, ALDO

New Look pointed kitten heel, $59.

Image: ASOS, New Look

ASOS DESIGN Strut slingback kitten heeled shoes, $59.

Image: ASOS

Keegan Leather Kitten Heel Sandals, $199.

Image: The Iconic, Wittner

ASOS DESIGN Wide Fit bow slingback kitten heeled shoes, $67.

Image: ASOS

Harriet Leather Kitten Heel Pumps, $169.

Image: The Iconic, Wittner

Verali Tay Kitten Heel Mules, $79.95.

Image: ASOS, Verali

RAID Mesmerize kitten heeled sandals, $63.

Image: ASOS, RAID

River Island ruched kitten court heels, $97.

Image: ASOS, River Island

ASOS DESIGN Scottie buckle detail kitten heeled shoes, $50.50.

Image: ASOS

ASOS DESIGN Rhiannon extreme kitten heel sock boots, $71.50.

At Mamamia, we independently curate and write about products we rave about in our group chats and think you should know about too. If you purchase a product we have recommended, we may earn a small commission.

