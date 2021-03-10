Kids' footy season is coming. Here are the best pieces of gear they'll need.

Parents – your work is not done just yet. Sure, you’ve done a great job of getting the kids back to school for another year, but now’s the time to tackle what’s coming up – gear for all the extra activities, including sports.

The great news for football parents – which is many of us - is that there’s a place known as ‘the home of football’ – rebel. Not only will you find the range and sizes you need, but rebel also stock exclusive footy kit that your kids will love.

Oh, and that’s built for purpose, and value for money. Dare I call it a one-stop shop? Especially useful if you have more than one kid to kit out.

On top of all that, yes, click and collect is available if you want to purchase online – but the staff in store at rebel are full of knowledge if you’re the research type (as I am).

These are some of the stand out footy items you can, ahem, catch at rebel.

Nike

The Nike Tiempo Legend VIII Club Kids Football Boots ($49.99) are exclusive to rebel. A great starter boot, their soft synthetic ensures comfort and performance on both natural and artificial surfaces.

Image: Supplied.

The Nike Mercurial Vapor 14 Club Kids Football Boots ($49.99) are perfect for little kids (pre school age), and are a new season style at rebel. They're specifically designed with a ‘grippy’ texture on the upper to enhance connection with the ball, and soft lining for a comfortable fit for beginners to a little more advanced.