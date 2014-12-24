Ah, kids. They’ve had a big year, haven’t they?

From that little girl who had some brutally honest (yet hilarious) thoughts about death, to the kid who was a BOSS diva in the background of the news, to the toddlers who had an EPIC fight about the weather, we’ve got all the best moments here. (Including, of course, this year’s winner of all that is awesome: Apparently Kid.)

So here it is, the definitive countdown of the best moments involving legend kids in 2014:

17. The toddler who had a total break down when she found out that deleting a photo means it’s gone FOREVER.

Oh, the pain of accidentally deleting a photo. Relive it here.

16. The hardcore little girl who told off Gaston at Disney World for being a sexist pig.

He said girls belong in the kitchen. He should not have done that… Relive it here.

15. The little boy who learnt the entire final scene of Dirty Dancing – all the parts.

Nobody puts Charlie in the corner. Relive it here.

14. The man who secretly filmed your baby-related WORST NIGHTMARE happening on a plane.

His face says it all. Relive it here.

13. The baby who totally FREAKED OUT at this completely ordinary household object.

Every time he saw it, he could not even deal. Relive it here.

12. The kid who went ballistic when he found out his mum was having another baby.

He could not be less impressed with his mother’s reproductive choices. Relive it here.

11. The toddlers who had an epic, throw-down fight about the weather.

“YOU’RE NOT REAL. I’M REAL.” It gets intense. Relive it here.

10. The little girl who made a to-do list that basically revealed she was a psychopath.

“Hammer everything he loves.” Um, that’s… sweet? Relive it here.