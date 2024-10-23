You're either going to love or hate this summer shoe trend.

If I must be the bearer of bad news (or good, depending on where you stand), then so be it: jelly sandals are back again this summer. Ah yes, squishy and sticky flats that have limited arch support and wreak havoc on my nose, how good!

Okay, okay, I realise I am being a massive hater and I apologise. Despite my complaints, I do think jelly sandals are super cute. They come in fun colours, are often glittery, and can be quite comfortable thanks to their squishy nature. They are also super nostalgic for a simpler time, which we love now more than ever in our era of reboots (geddit?).

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen clearly love the jelly shoe, because they released their own pair of controversial jelly flats via their label, The Row, which have been hailed as this season's 'it' shoe and spotted all over Paris Fashion Week.

However, the fanfare died down pretty quick when the sandal's eye-watering price tag was revealed. Yep, these babies will set you back more than $1,000 — and there've been complaints that they're prone to breakage. Yikes.



However, the good news is not all jellies are the same, and if you are a sceptic like me, now is the perfect time to dip your toe in the waters and see if this love affair can be rekindled.