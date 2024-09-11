'I wrote about how hard it is to find jeans. Then the messages started coming.'

A few weeks ago, I wrote about my experience shopping for jeans when a sales assistant asked me if I had PCOS. (You can read about how everything went down here.)

I explained how I've always struggled buying clothes for my body shape because my polycystic ovary syndrome means I carry weight on my stomach.

The jeans that fit around my waist are usually too small to pull up over by thighs and hips and the jeans that can pull up over my thighs and hips, don't fit my waist, leaving me with an awkward gap between the jeans and my lower back.

Unfortunately, after writing that piece, I found out that this is a very common experience amongst a lot of women who have PCOS.

And luckily for me, those women reached out to share their top recommendations for jeans they love.

And because I'm not one to gatekeep, here are the best pairs to check out….

