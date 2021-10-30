10 truly terrifying TV shows that will make you want to sleep with the lights on.

Horror movies traditionally get all the glory when it comes to an entertainment offering that will scare you silly, but I say that TV shows actually hold greater power.

There's more room to flesh out stories, make you fall in love with characters and then brutally do away with them, and more scope to explore the darkest depths of humanity. All with plenty of jump scares thrown in.

Here are 10 truly terrifying TV shows that will make you sleep with the lights on.

Brand New Cherry Flavor

Somehow, this absolutely off the rails series seemed to fly under the radar when it first dropped on Netflix, but the grotesque horror of Brand New Cherry Flavor is exactly what makes it so compelling.

Set in Los Angeles in the 90s, the series follows a young filmmaker named Lisa Nova (Rosa Salazar) who sets out to get revenge on a horror director who took advantage of her in order to steal her short film.

Lisa teams up with a witch named Boro (Catherine Keener) to enact a curse against the director, but it comes at a steep price.

There are also scenes of people throwing up kittens, if you're into that.

Watch it on Netflix.

