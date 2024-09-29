6 of the best hair growth serums that actually work.

This article was originally published on Adore Beauty.

We've all been there — standing in front of the mirror, scrutinising every strand, and wondering why our hair isn't as full and lush as we'd like.

Whether you're battling postpartum hair loss, stress-induced shedding, or just noticing that your ponytail isn't as thick as it used to be, the journey to regaining hair density can feel like an uphill battle.

But don't worry, you're not alone in this, and there's a growing arsenal of hair growth serums designed to help you out.

Hair growth serums are targeted treatments that deliver powerful ingredients where they're most needed. They work to nourish your scalp, strengthen your strands, and promote a healthier, fuller-looking head of hair over time.

With so many options out there, it can be hard to know where to start.

That's where we come in — we've scoured the best of Adore Beauty to bring you a curated list of the most effective hair growth serums available.