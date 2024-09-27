It's all about the 'fun top' right now. Here are 15 of the best for summer.

The tried and true equation of jeans-and-a-nice-top might've become a cliche, but you have to admit… it works.

Because you can always rely on a "going out top" to make you feel polished.

And it's an outfit formula many of us continue to follow.

One of those people is style expert Fifi Milne, a regular guest on Mamamia's fashion podcast Nothing To Wear. Known for her effortless style, Milne swears by her theory on 'tabletop dressing'. It's all about keeping the primary focus on the top half of your outfit, because that's what people are going to be seeing when you're out at lunch or jumping into a Zoom call. No one's looking at your pants over dinner, right?

"Where you want to invest is in a statement piece on the top," Fifi tells Mamamia.

Whether you call it a statement top, a fun top, a dressy top or a going out top, you need a few in your wardrobe for those days you're short on time, energy or both.