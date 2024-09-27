fashion

It's all about the 'fun top' right now. Here are 15 of the best for summer.

The tried and true equation of jeans-and-a-nice-top might've become a cliche, but you have to admit… it works.

Because you can always rely on a "going out top" to make you feel polished.

And it's an outfit formula many of us continue to follow.

One of those people is style expert Fifi Milne, a regular guest on Mamamia's fashion podcast Nothing To Wear. Known for her effortless style, Milne swears by her theory on 'tabletop dressing'. It's all about keeping the primary focus on the top half of your outfit, because that's what people are going to be seeing when you're out at lunch or jumping into a Zoom call. No one's looking at your pants over dinner, right?

"Where you want to invest is in a statement piece on the top," Fifi tells Mamamia.

Whether you call it a statement top, a fun top, a dressy top or a going out top, you need a few in your wardrobe for those days you're short on time, energy or both.

This season we're seeing a few key trends come through in elevated tops. Here are the major ones, and our favourite styles to shop right now.

Shop fun tops.

The sculptural top is all about unexpected details and cuts that make a piece feel a bit special. Think asymmetrical tailoring, strapless styles or peplum silhouettes that add visual interest. They might be rendered in delicate silk or linen, and feature pleats or interesting buttons to maximise their look-again appeal.

Dissh Paige White Linen Strapless Top, $119.99.

Zara Covered Button Top, $75.95.

Decjuba Simone Textured Tie Shirt, $109.95.

Seed Heritage Tweed Longline Bodice, $149.95.

Seven Wonders Raylie Top, $109.

Then there's the playful placement print, where a single central motif features prominently (often this is brightly coloured and symmetrical). This style has become a signature piece for Australian designers like Alemais, Zimmermann and Gorman. While they can be exxy, shirts with placement prints are well worth the investment for their instant outfit-elevating powers.

Vrg Grl Sunsets in Capri Linen Shirt, $119.

Target Linen Blend Tank Top, $35.

Gorman Animalia Shirt, $199.

Lipsy Blue Puff Sleeve Linen Blouse, $69.

Alemais Royals Shirt, $325.

If prints aren't your thing, you might prefer a prairie top, which is characterised by floaty silhouettes, ruffles, ribbons or ties. This style looks effortless with casual staples like blue jeans or denim shorts.

We've seen a big resurgence of the boho aesthetic lately thanks mostly to what French fashion house Chloe is showing on the runway, so expect to see lots of this vibe in stores over summer.

Sabo Amelia Top, $112.

Vrg Grl Valeria Linen Top, $105.

Zara ZW Collection Blouse with Ruffles, $79.95.

Commonry Anne Blouse, $169.95.

H&M Broderie Anglaise Blouse, $69.99.

Which style is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature image: The Iconic/Gorman/Sabo.

