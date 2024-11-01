The Ganni tie-front top is going viral. Here are all the options to get the look for less.

Tie-front blouses featuring cute bows and puffy sleeves seem to be everywhere at the moment. Like, everywhere.
And there's one brand responsible for it all: Ganni.
The Danish luxury fashion brand's iconic Peplum Tie Blouse is recognised as one of the biggest fashion trends of 2024, which has even made it into the wardrobes of the most coveted fashion icons and influencers around the world.
Here is the top in white and a leopard print: