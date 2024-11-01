The Ganni tie-front top is going viral. Here are all the options to get the look for less.

It's clear every fashion (and non-fashion) person is obsessed with this silhouette and for good reason, too. I mean, who can say no to an airy, lightweight and breathable top that's versatile enough to be dressed up or worn casually? (Apparently not me since I caved and bought one.)

But although cute, I must agree the price tag isn't. For $295 for the top in plain white or black (or $345 for a print), it's a hefty investment to make for, well, just another top — regardless of how stylish or timeless it is.

Thankfully, like with any big fashion trend, more affordable dupes have popped up on the market so you can look like a Ganni it-girl without actually having to pay for it.

So, I've rounded up the best Ganni Poplin Peplum Tie Blouse lookalikes you can shop now, all without breaking the bank.

Oh, and on one last note — as someone who owns a Ganni front-tie top, I know I discovered a MAJOR dilemma when first trying it on… choosing between going braless or having my bra peeping through the gaps. BUT. There is a way around this if you follow this TikTok by @whatchynnawears. Hooray!