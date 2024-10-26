'I've tried all the budget French skincare brands. These are the 8 products I'd buy in Australia.'

If you are a beauty editor and you travel to Paris, it is an unspoken law that you must visit both Citypharma in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, and La Pharmacie Monge, where you will proceed to get lost in the vortex and wonder of French Pharmacy Narnia, and emerge truly understanding what the hype is all about.

In fact, I'm pretty sure it's illegal not to go when you're in Paris.

As an Aussie, it can be hard to understand, because our chemists are decidedly not that, but if you're French, this is where you buy your skincare.

And as someone who is an unashamed Francophile (see my obsession with French-girl hair here) French pharmacy brands are where I turn to — and return to — time and time again for my skin.

And I'm not alone — a minute of your FYP and you'll see Hailey Bieber (and the rest of BeautyTok) raving about the stuff.

The French are masters of formulation, and know how to treat a skin barrier with respect.

Watch: Super easy skincare. Article continues below.



Video via Youtube.

Pretty much all of their formulations are gentle with a focus on protecting and hydrating the skin, all are high quality and effective, and the best bit?