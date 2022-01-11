From Miss Dior to Black Opium: The most popular fragrances on TikTok, ranked.

Shopping for a new fragrance can be... overwhelming. There are so many options! So many notes! So many flashy ads with men turning into sexy horses!

Sigh. Where's a dame to start?

Watch: Psst... wanna make your perfume last for more than five minutes? Watch how to use Vaseline to make your perfume last longer. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Don't worry, we've got you. Whether you're looking for a new everyday scent or something for special occasions, we've pulled together some of the absolute top perfumes you never knew you'd fancy.

Thanks to some solid research by OnBuy Women’s Perfume, here's a ranking of the most popular fragrances on TikTok.

So, grab your nose, and let's go!

Image: Adore Beauty

Hands up if you know this guy? Thought so. Everyone with a nose knows this fragrance!