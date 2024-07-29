LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'The $26 chemist foundation I always recommend for over 40s skin.'

If you're a lady with skin over 40, you'll know how much of a struggle it can be to find a good foundation that works with your skin, not against it.

Because we all know that our skin becomes drier as we age, and it tends to lose that glorious tone and texture we sashayed around with in our 20s. And that's totally normal! It just means that when it comes to foundation, there are probably better options out there to keep your skin looking healthy and fresh.

However, while there are tons of different formulas kicking around, it's really very tricky to know which ones are best. But that's why you have us!

Because on a recent episode of You Beauty podcast, a lovely listener by the name of Sharon asked for some advice on the best makeup for her over 40s skin.

She said: "I'm 46 and I believe that my skin is combo but I'm starting to think that maybe it's just plain oily. My dilemma is that by mid-morning my skin is so greasy, oily and shiny and I'm not sure what I'm doing wrong. Am I using a foundation that's too oily or do I need a setting powder? Help!"

And yes, our friend Leigh Campbell delivered.

"I used to work with a beautiful girl at Cosmo and she always said, 'My skin is so oily!' and she wore every mattifying makeup product under the sun. One time I went to the bathroom, and she was washing her face because she was about to go out to an event (as magazine people do) and she was using a BAR OF SOAP. She said it was the only thing that strips the oil."

Not the soap.

"And I'm not suggesting that Sharon is doing this, but I would love to know what skincare she's using because I think that's where the key is. It sounds like she's trying to treat her oily skin, and it's just so dehydrated. I'm combo and I used to do this too because I hated my shiny bits," Leigh continued.

"I wanted dewy skin but not shiny so I used mattifying everything. Now, however, I've started embracing essences, lotions and oils — which sounds scary, but it's so good for hydration."

The result? Happier, more comfortable skin that's less likely to look like an oil spill.

As Leigh said on the podcast, if you're over 40, chances are you also might be in perimenopause which can make your skin go real wacky. This might mean you're suddenly dealing with redness, sensitivity, acne flare-ups or dry skin. The joys!

Meaning? You might need to pare back your skincare routine and opt for simple, do-good formulas that focus on protecting your all-important barrier and nourishing your skin. Along with a simple cleansing balm and a nourishing and hydrating serum, essence and oils (like the crowd-favourite Jojoba Oil), Leigh also recommends looking into your makeup routine. More specifically, switching up your usual foundation.

Her recommendation? An affordable chemist pick that's always on sale.

Any guesses?

It's the Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation, $25.99.

Image: Chemist Warehouse/Canva.

"Try the Maybelline Fit Me Matte and Poreless," Leigh recommended, explaining that the multi-tasking formula offers the best of both worlds when it comes to balancing oily and dry skin.

"It's mattifying, but it's not," she said. "It's velvety and kind of blurry. It's beautiful. I can use that and I don't go too oily or too dry."

Also on Leigh's list of foundation recommendations for mature skin? The Maybelline Superstay Skin Tint Foundation, $37.99 (which is currently on sale for $19 at Chemist Warehouse. Win!).

"It's more of a sheer wash but definitely stays in place," said Leigh.

If you're not familiar, it's this one:

Image: Chemist Warehouse/Canva.

For spendier options, Leigh also rates Smashbox Always On Skin Balancing Foundation, $75.

"The Smashbox Always On Foundation is great because it is for oily skin but it's kind of smart. It knows to hydrate where your skin needs it and mattify where it tends to be oily."

Read: It's not going to mattify your dry bits and make your face look even thirstier.

Image: Mecca/Canva.

On the website, it claims to offer 24-hour hydration and is formulated with Adaptogens that "help skin work like an automatic thermostat to balance levels of oil and hydration."

At $75, it's a fair bit steeper than the aforementioned affordable chemist buys, but it checks the boxes if you're looking for something that provides lasting wear for combination skin.

"It has a beautiful satin finish," Leigh added.

So, there you have it! If you've been on the hunt for a new foundation for yonks, hopefully one of these will tickle your fancy!

