"I'll wear it forever." 12 fashion investment pieces the Mamamia team say are worth every cent.

Fashion trends come and go. But investment pieces are forever.

Not only are they timeless, but they're a much more sustainable way of shopping, and will save you plenty of money in the long run.

Now, we know how hard it can be to justify dropping a good sum of cash on a single bag or jacket. We've been there.

But we're going to forget about that for today, because we've enlisted the help of the Mamamia team to hear the best of the best fashion success stories.

Here are 12 of the team's favourite investment pieces that were worth every cent.

"A pair of white ethical sneakers are a wardrobe staple. You can wear them every day without thinking about whether it matches your outfit (they go with everything). A definite win." - Emmeline Peterson.

Image: Everlane.

"These Rag & Bone jeans are my absolute favourite. They're such a cool style and are the best quality, I've had them for four years now and they are still in perfect condition." - Talia Phillips.

Image: Rag and Bone.