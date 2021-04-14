Only invest in occasional facials? Here's how to pick the right one for your face.

If you're a dame with a face, you're probably quite partial to a facial. Whether you like the heavy duty kinda ones, or the lovely, feathery ones that make you float out in a state of absolute bliss, in-salon facials are very wonderful things, indeed.

And in an ideal world full of Good Hair Days and un-chippable manicures, we'd have enough time and money to enjoy facials on the regular. But if you're anything like us, you only ever really have a facial now and then - whether it's for a little bit of self-care or just because you're kicking it back on holidays.

And while we're all aware that one facial here and there won't be enough to fix all your skin concerns (you usually need a whole regime and a series of sessions for this), if you're going to opt for the occasional facial, what's worth your cash?

Well, while results will obviously vary between individual skin types (cause everyone's skin is different), there are a few different treatments that can produce some pretty great results with as little as one treatment. Noice!

To give you a rundown on what's worth your money, we talked to Dr Joseph Hkeik from All Saints Clinic and asked him to take us through the best facials for all different skin concerns.

So, if you're going to go for a very occasional facial, here's a round-up of all the best treatment options.

If you have acne scarring...

Acne scars are jerks. And you forever feel like you're looking for a product that'll Just Fix It. That *one* thing that will completely erase your scars and give you smooth skin.