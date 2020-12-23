2020 is the year of the docuseries. Here are 11 of the best.

Okay, so 2020 has been the year of a lot of things.

Many of them bad: A pandemic, homeschooling, Zoom calls, track pants... It certainly has been a trying time.

One of the better things to come out of 2020 is the continued rise of the docuseries.

A docuseries really allows the show - and the viewers - to go deeper into a topic than ever before. How could you possibly have condensed the batsh*t craziness of Joe Exotic into a single 90 minute-long documentary? It simply wouldn't have been possible.

But across seven wild episodes, we learned not just about Joe, but his husband(s), Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe, Doc Antle and so many more characters.

If you find yourself with some free time these holidays, sit down and enjoy one (or eight) of this year's best docuseries.

Cheer.

Image: Netflix.

2020 began with bushfires and a WWIII scare - and it also began with Cheer.

This six-part Netflix documentary, which follows the Navarro cheerleading squad in Texas through their preparation for the national title, is to put it simply: bone-crunchingly breathtaking. That's literal bone-crunching, btw.

You'll find yourself on the edge of your seat, offering commentary and very, very clammy.

In September, one of the series' breakout stars Jerry Harris was arrested on child sexual exploitation charges. It's worth pressing on for the rest of the cast's stories, as you can forward through his parts and still make sense of the wider story.