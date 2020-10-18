Exactly how to clean your home during COVID, according to an infection prevention expert.

I've spent the majority of this year at home with my kids (hello, Melbourne lockdown fun times) and our house has copped a beating on the cleanliness front.

My husband and I both work full time, which doesn’t leave a lot of time for chores. We need fast, efficient methods that actually work, and keep our home COVID-safe.

To get an expert opinion on cleaning at home in times of COVID, I spoke to the Senior Infection Prevention Nurse Specialist at GAMA Healthcare, Carla De Marco. Carla used to work in the Infection Control Department at the Royal Melbourne Hospital and was a Critical Care Nurse in the Intensive Care Unit. She is also mum to a two year old who has had two open heart surgeries in the last year.

In short, she knows pretty much everything there is to know about disinfecting your home and keeping your family as healthy as possible.

Carla De Marco, Infection Prevention Extraordinaire. Image: Supplied.

1. We’re trying to keep our homes clean while juggling all the things – work, family, Zoom catch-ups and staying sane. What works best for you?

In COVID times the most important thing is cleaning with an effective product, which has to come in the form of a two-in-one cleaner. If you want to clean anything properly you have to clean then disinfect it. Cleaning is about removing the organic matter, dirt and dust on surfaces and objects first. This allows the surface to be ready for disinfection, killing the bugs.