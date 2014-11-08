The 4 fancy dental products that aren't worth the money - and 3 that are.

Image: We wonder what whitening treatment Sofia Vergara uses… (Getty)
It seems every day there’s a new product on the market promising a gleaming smile to rival the brightest Hollywood star. But, like almost anything in life, not all dental products are made equal. Here, The Glow’s resident dentist Dr Priya Lal lays out the 4 that are definitely not worth your money – and the 3 that are.
The 4 products that aren’t worth it:
1. Special mouthwashes
Mouthwashes may be required as an aid if you suffer from gum conditions such as periodontal disease and gingivitis. Antimicrobial mouthwashes can help reduce gum inflammation, however if you use mouthwash as a breath freshener it isn’t worth the money. Regular removal of hardened plaque by a dentist, brushing and flossing twice daily, regular tongue scrapping and frequently drinking water will be more effective in keeping your breath fresh.
2. Fancy toothbrushes
For some the electric toothbrush is the latest must-have gadget, but manual toothbrushes are just as good as the fashionable electric variety. Although many electric versions come with built-in timers and songs to entice you to brush for longer, you can get the same effect with a traditional brush if you make sure you brush gently for at least two minutes, twice daily.