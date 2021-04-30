"I can't stop thinking about it." 11 women on the coming-of-age book that changed them.

A good coming-of-age book has the ability to stick with you for life.

Whether it's a coming-of-age book you read in the midst of your teenage years or one you discovered in adulthood, these are the books that inspire us, challenge us, and ultimately change us.

This week, we asked the Mamamia community to share the coming-of-age books that resonated with them.

From Where The Crawdads Sings to The Perks of Being a Wallflower, here's what they had to say.

Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens.

"I read Where The Crawdads Sing at the end of the last year and I can't stop thinking about it. I didn't want to leave it. I think it's a coming of age story for all ages and it proves that everyone 'comes of age' at different times and under different circumstances." - Keryn.

Chicken Soup For The Teenage Soul by Jack Canfield.

"There are a 100 different stories in this book so there's something relevant for almost everyone. I remember crying my eyes out at a story about a girl losing her mum to cancer. It touched me in a way movies and other books hadn't before because they are all real-life stories written by teens." - Emmeline.

Tully by Paullina Simons.

Image: HarperCollins Publishers.