We're calling it, we've found your new favourite pair of chunky sandals.

The mercury is rising and the pollen count is astronomical, which means… drumroll please… it's sandal season.

Whether or not you've been for your post-winter pedicure yet, there's nothing as freeing as hopping up in the morning and realising that no, you won't need to lace up another pair of sneakers or find a matching sock. You can simply slide your shoes right on.

Slides and chunky styles have been a go-to sandal choice in recent years, and they've continued to evolve: both in elevation and chunkiness.

We're seeing brands lean into even chunkier and sometimes flatform styles this year, and honestly, we can't wait to get our hands on these. We're also very excited about the return of the thong (or 'flip flop' if you're not from Australia) this year.

Not sure where to start with your search? Whether your budget is $20 or $260, we've got you covered. Here are all the best chunky slides to buy in Australia for summer.

Billini Aysha sandals.