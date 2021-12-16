Just the very best festive TV episodes to watch this Christmas.

There comes a time during the holidays when you're hot, bothered, and full to the brim with ham.

And when that time comes, there really is nothing better than plonking yourself on the couch and putting on some festive TV.

By now, you’ve no doubt watched all your favourite Christmas movies. So it’s time to move on to binge-watching the holiday episodes of your favourite TV shows.

Things Aussies never say at Christmas, because peeling prawns is the simplest way to bring joy to any Australian… not. Post continues below video.

Here are the very best Christmas episodes to help you work through your food coma.

Friends, Season 7, Episode 10 – The One With The Holiday Armadillo (Netflix, Foxtel Now and Binge).

Image: NBC.