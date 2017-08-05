Four makeup experts share their holy grail products that cost under $25.

Everyone loves a beauty buy, but no-one more than us.

So, in the spirit of saving money, makeup and quality products, we decided to ask some of our favourite beauty bloggers for their number one chemist budget buy.

This is what they had to say.

Sammy Robinson – @sammmyrobinson

“Rimmel The Only 1 Matte Lipstick in the shade Trendsetter 700 ($15.95) – It is my favourite everyday lipstick at the moment! It’s really comfortable and just my perfect brown toned nude. It just feels like you’re wearing a lip balm.”

Lauren Curtis – @lozcurtis