Look, it truly is the season of the fringe. Goodness, they're everywhere we turn. Pretty much every celebrity, ever, is rocking a trendy face-framing fringe right now (see: Margot Robbie, Sophie Turner, Billie Eilish, Priyanka Chopra - the whole g'damn gang). So, it's definitely the cool new 'in' thing to do with your hair.

The best part? It'll suit you. Yes, you! It doesn't matter if you have baby fuzz or hair with the texture of uncooked angel pasta - cause this cult cut is super versatile and suits any head of hair.

Whether you want to go for something blunt and eye-grazing, or soft and layered, we guarantee you'll find one that suits your cute little dome. Promise.

Watch: Here are some of the best moments from the 2019 Oscars. Post continues below.



So, if you've been thinking really hard about introducing a fancy new fringe to your face, we've got you covered - cause this is ALL the inspo you need.

Here are some of the best celebrity fringes that'll make you want to take the leap.

Sophie Turner.