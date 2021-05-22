From Smother to Deadwater Fell, 6 new UK thriller series you can binge this weekend.

There's something about UK thrillers and crime shows.

At their best, they combine darkly twisted storylines, delightful accents, beautiful scenery and brilliant never-saw-it-coming twists.

While Broadchurch, The Fall and Marcella have established themselves as household names, there's a bunch of other twisty, addictive series that have somewhat fallen under the radar.

Video via Mamamia.

So if you fancy yourself a bit more David Tennant and a few dead husbands, here are six more UK thrillers and crime shows you can binge this weekend:

Deadwater Fell

David Tennant in Deadwater Fell. Image: Binge.

Broadchurch's rather tall and handsome David Tennant is back with another dark and twisted murder mystery in the four-part British miniseries, Deadwater Fell.

The series is set in a remote Scottish village, and stars Tennant as the local GP, Dr Tom Kendrick.