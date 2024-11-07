'Hear me out, you can absolutely wear the boxer short trend. Here are the best pairs.'

In hindsight, we should all be thanking our Covid lockdown years for one thing: making the most casual clothes cool.

Post-lockdown, we've seen a major shift in the fashion space, now favouring pieces that are comfy enough to wear while binge-watching TV but stylish enough to wear to fashion shows.

From the revival of Havaianas and '90s sneakers to pyjama pants and oversized jumpers, casual is having a huge moment.

Now, there's another trend to add to this list: boyfriend boxer shorts.

Much like the striped pyjama pants (which we've previously covered here), this season's fashionable boxers are lightweight, breathable, feature stretchy waistbands and come in a variety of colours.

If you feel a bit dubious about wearing them, the key is to team them with more tailored pieces in your wardrobe, from blazers to trench coats. You can also team them with a tank top and an oversized collared shirt.

The same goes for your pick of shoes to complete your outfit. Adidas Sambas with boxer shorts? Yes. Chunky long boots? A hell yes. Kitten heels? So chic. Ballet flats? Absolutely. Flip flops? Perfection.