14 women share the best book they read in 2020.

A good book is one of the best gifts you can give.

This holiday season, there will be nothing people want more than a brief relief from real life. And we all know books are one of the best forms of escapism.

So, we asked women to share with us the best book they read this year.

From fiction to non-fiction, these stories explore themes of happiness, racism, divorce, the meaning of life, motherhood, love, grief and fear.

Here's what they shared with us.

"This is such beautiful writing that left me with shuddering breaths and a new appreciation for the wildlife around me – especially the birds. I had to go for a walk to our local lake afterwards to be comforted by the birds."

"This book really opened my eyes to what it would be like to live a life on the spectrum and to have someone else making decisions for you. The relationship between sisters was eye opening. What appears so loving was actually so toxic – it was shocking."

'I Give my Marriage a Year' by Holly Wainwright. Image: Booktopia.

"Incredible insight into marriage and relationships – funny, warm, and perfect escapism. Also, I love books set in Australia."