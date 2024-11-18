fashion

'I'm a fashion editor. Here are all the finds I'm snapping up early in the sales.'

Oh, it's a bad time to be a checkout.

Juuust in case you're not aware, we're coming into Sales Season, with Black Friday kicking off on November 29th and then rolling into Cyber Monday on December 2nd.

But lots of retailers have started the party early and are already offering significant markdowns — so if you need a dress for party season, or some chunky sandals to pair with all your summer outfits, this is your moment.

Watch: Jessica Vander Leahy tries the Style Maths Method. Post continues after video.


Mamamia.

The Iconic is on sale now with 30 per cent off select pieces (but hurry, it ends soon!), P.E Nation's got up to 70 per cent off storewide, Wittner's offering early access to their Black Friday sale… and that's barely scratching the surface.

I like to keep a perennial wishlist of the styles I'm eyeing off so I'm ready to pounce once the sales hit. This year my focus is on pieces I'll get lots of mileage out of over summer: the perfect elevated flats, some chic black sunglasses, chunky gold earrings, and a few stylish dresses I can throw on and head out the door.

I've held off this long — so if you need me, no you don't; please respect my need to shop at this time.

(Just want to see the Black Friday deals? We've compiled a list of all the markdowns across fashion, beauty and lifestyle. You can also scroll to the bottom of this article for all the fashion deals in one place. And while you're at it, check out a stylist's guide to shopping the sales.)

Stylish summer dresses on sale now.

Atmos & Here Zarah Short Sleeve Denim Mini Dress, $69.99.

This is such a cool utility shape and it's a style you can easily dress up with heels or dress down with a crossbody bag and sneakers.

A black denim tie-waist mini dress from Atmost & Here.Image: Supplied.

Aere Linen Button Detail Mini Dress, $105.

Aere's simple linen mini is so elegant in the colour of the moment, tomato red. I'll wear it with strappy sandals and gold jewels.

A red linen mini dress with buttons down the front is pictured.Image: Supplied.

Sabo Astley Dress Hibiscus, $96.60.

A statement unto itself, I'll be trotting out this versatile mididress at picnics, kids' birthday parties and drinks with the girls.

A model wears a sleeveless midi dress with a splashy pink and orange floral print.Image: Supplied.

Stylish separates on sale now.

Sabo Camino Sweater, $75.60.

Found: the perfect jumper for balmy summer evenings thanks to the open knit and on-trend collared neckline.

A beige striped cotton knit jumper with a low collar.Image: Supplied.

Nude Lucy Organic Denim Maxi Skirt, $105.

This is a staple piece I'll get so much wear out of this season right into Autumn. I'll style it now with a basic tank and a belt, then with knitwear as the weather cools down.

A model wears a white denim maxi skirt from Nudy Lucy.Image: Supplied.

Dissh Emelia Chalk Satin Midi Skirt, $91.

I'm getting Zoe Kravitz vibes from this silky skirt. The 90s-inspired shape is so easy to style with an oversized tee.

A model wears a silky white midi skirt and black woven ballet flats.Image: Supplied.

Lee High Straight Crop Astra Fade, $90.

Ok, I don't want to alarm you but these might be the perfect high-waisted cropped jeans. Tell me I'm wrong.

A pair of light blue cropped high waisted jeans by Lee.Image: Supplied.

Stylish accessories on sale now.

Luv Lou The Lakey, $100.

Everyone needs a great pair of sleek black sunnies. This pair by cult Aussie brand Luv Lou has been lurking in my cart for weeks.

A pair of cat-eye sunglasses with a black frame and brown tinted lenses by Luv Lou.Image: Supplied.

Cendre Yvette Earrings, $64.40.

Thanks to Hailey Bieber I'm always in search of oversized gold earrings. These are a super chic option that won't break the bank.

Chunky gold metal earrings in a rectangular shape.Image: Supplied.

Arms of Eve Serrano Gold Earrings, $53.40.

Elegant and festive and just so fun, these bejewelled hoops are an absolute bargain.

A pair of gold chunky hoop earrings embellished with small colourful jewels.Image: Supplied

Nine West Mande, $74.97.

It's a big yes to these diamante sandals which I'll now be referring to as my "evening flats". Who needs heels when it's 32 degrees?

A pair of black, backless slip-on flats with a diamante-studded twisted strap.Image: Supplied.

Wittner Apryl Black Leather Slingback, $139.30.

All the fashion girlies are wearing buckle flats and I'm finally getting in on the action with these cool leather slingbacks.

Black leather slingback flats with a silver buckle and rivulets.Image: Supplied.

P.E Nation Training Day Cross Body Bag, $64.50.

If Pip Edwards says bum bags are cool, I'm on board. This one can be worn as a cross-body bag or around the hips, and it's just the right size for all my essentials.

A black bum bag with gold hardware by P.E Nation with the brand's logo on the front.Image: Supplied.

The best fashion deals to shop for Black Friday 2024.

The Iconic: 30 per cent off hundreds of items in their Iconic Frenzy.
White Fox Boutique: 25 per cent off sitewide.
City Chic: Up to 50 per cent off absolutely everything.
P.E Nation: Up to 70 per cent off
Net-A-Porter: Up to 25 per cent off.
Peppermayo: 30 per cent off sitewide
Cotton On: Sign up for early access.
Modibodi: Up to 50 per cent off sitewide.
Wittner: 30 per cent off
Novo: 30 per cent off full-priced items
Shopbop: Up to 50 per cent off designer sale, plus an extra 10 per cent off sale items
Country Road: Up to 50 per cent off selected styles.
Myer: Huge savings across thousands of items.
Arms Of Eve: Up to 40 per cent off
Najo: Sign up for Black Friday early access.
STAX: Up to 70 per cent off sitewide.
Bonds: Sign up for Black Friday early access.
ASOS: Various discounts
Showpo: Huge savings on almost everything.
Gorman: Further 20 per cent off storewide.
Boohoo: 40 per cent off almost everything.
Lee Jeans: Further 30 per cent off sitewide.
Calvin Klein: 30 per cent off storewide.
Oroton Outlet: 40 per cent off plus take an extra 25 per cent off.
Sunglass Hut: 20 per cent off selected styles.
Covet Shoes: 20 per cent off sitewide on all full-priced items using code BFCM24
The Fable: 40 per cent off.
Aje: 25 per cent off full-price, and a further 25 per cent off sale
Nude Lucy: Up to 30 per cent off selected styles
Vestirsi: Up to 50 per cent off
Petal & Pup: Up to 50 per cent off sitewide with the code 'BESTDEAL20'
Saint Valentine: Up to 60 per cent off storewide
