'I'm a fashion editor. Here are all the finds I'm snapping up early in the sales.'

Oh, it's a bad time to be a checkout.

Juuust in case you're not aware, we're coming into Sales Season, with Black Friday kicking off on November 29th and then rolling into Cyber Monday on December 2nd.

But lots of retailers have started the party early and are already offering significant markdowns — so if you need a dress for party season, or some chunky sandals to pair with all your summer outfits, this is your moment.

The Iconic is on sale now with 30 per cent off select pieces (but hurry, it ends soon!), P.E Nation's got up to 70 per cent off storewide, Wittner's offering early access to their Black Friday sale… and that's barely scratching the surface.

I like to keep a perennial wishlist of the styles I'm eyeing off so I'm ready to pounce once the sales hit. This year my focus is on pieces I'll get lots of mileage out of over summer: the perfect elevated flats, some chic black sunglasses, chunky gold earrings, and a few stylish dresses I can throw on and head out the door.