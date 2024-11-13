A running tally of all the best Black Friday deals to add to your cart now.

Yes, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are upon us.

While it's exciting to snag incredible deals during one of the calendar year's biggest discount periods, it can also bring absolute chaos because there are So. Many. Options.

Don't worry, we're going to help you.

Video via Mamamia.

In 2024, Black Friday sales officially kick off on November 29 and end on Cyber Monday, December 2, during which you can shop a wide range of brands across millions of items (think: Adore Beauty, The Iconic, Dyson, Sephora and Temple & Webster, just to name a few).

While this limits you to four days to snag all your bargains, you'll be glad to know some (most) retailers have already started offering discounts, which means now is the perfect time to head online and start adding to cart.

So, to help you prep for this year's shopping extravaganza, we've broken down all the details you need to know, rounded up all the retailers you should be keeping a close eye on and included a curated collection of the best offers we've already taken advantage of.