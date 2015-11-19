The makeup tips that changed our Beauty Editor's life in 2015.

Carla GS with Josie Maran. When Josie Maran gives you a beauty tip, you’d better listen up.

Sometimes, if you’re lucky, you’ll hear a beauty tip that will change your life.

It’s a tip you’ll end up implementing day after day until your hair/skin/lips/everything improves. You will adopt it for the rest of your life, and you will be forever grateful.

I must have fallen asleep in a bed of four-leaf clovers or something, because in 2015 I was the luckiest girl alive when it came to beauty tips. Read on for the tidbits that changed my life this year, thanks to the brilliant experts who share their secrets with The Glow.

Lipstick

Lipstick is my desert-island makeup choice, which means that I’m wearing it and reapplying it constantly. I love the look of my lipstick when I swipe it on first thing in the morning… but by late afternoon I’ll have reapplied it probably twice (and things will be looking a bit crusty).

Sarah Marie Khahil, makeup artist for IT Cosmetics (available at Sephora) had this genius tip: wipe all of the remaining lipstick off with a tissue before reapplying your lipstick. That way, your lips will be a clean, smooth canvas for your new layer of lippie.

Here are some more tips for creating a lip colour that lasts, thanks to Benefit Cosmetics. (Post continues after video.)

Teeth

Dr Wyndham Hui from Just White Dental gave The Glow some sage advice: never, ever use a whitening toothpaste. Why? Well, because they are too abrasive and end up stripping the enamel off your teeth. While your teeth will appear temporarily whiter, they will eventually become more yellow as the enamel wears away. Um... no thanks! Instead, stick to whitening strips.

I really took Dr Hui’s advice to heart, because when my husband accidentally bought some whitening toothpaste I was like, “What is this trash?!” (Post continues after gallery.)

Hair

I was struggling with a flaky scalp this year, until hair stylist Rebecca Coffey from LHD Organic Hair came to my rescue. Her advice? Stick to shampoos, conditioners and hair products that are free of sulphates (the foaming agent) and silicones (for smoothness) to improve the condition of the scalp.

I’ve done that and my hair has never looked better. I am never using cheap supermarket shampoos again. It’s just not worth it.