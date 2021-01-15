From serums to light masks: 30 women on the beauty product that's changed their appearance.

You know what's cool? When you use a beauty product and it *actually* does what it says it'll do. How good is that?! Rare, but delightful.

To help cut out all the noise (and there is A LOT of fluff out there), we asked a bunch of women for the one product they've used that's noticeably changed their appearance.

Get those bank cards ready, friends.

"The only face moisturiser I've actually used that I've seen has made a visible difference to my skin. All the others I've ever used have made my skin feel hydrated, but this is the only one that I have noticed leaves my skin GLOWING. I've gotten compliments on my skin when just wearing this... and that never used to happen!"

Image: Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream