From serums to light masks: 30 women on the beauty product that's changed their appearance.

You know what's cool? When you use a beauty product and it *actually* does what it says it'll do. How good is that?! Rare, but delightful.
To help cut out all the noise (and there is A LOT of fluff out there), we asked a bunch of women for the one product they've used that's noticeably changed their appearance.
Get those bank cards ready, friends.
Eleanor - Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream, $51.
"The only face moisturiser I've actually used that I've seen has made a visible difference to my skin. All the others I've ever used have made my skin feel hydrated, but this is the only one that I have noticed leaves my skin GLOWING. I've gotten compliments on my skin when just wearing this... and that never used to happen!"
