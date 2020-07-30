After you become a mum, self care is more important than ever.

Not because you need to look good. But because it gives you time to focus on yourself when the majority of your time is consumed by the tiny human you're raising.

We asked 32 mums for the beauty or body product they swear by since becoming a parent.

For some, it was concealer to hide the sleepless nights, while for others it was a moisturiser that they could use on both themselves and the baby. Here's what they had to say.