'A lot of products slid across my desk this month. Here are 9 I can't stop putting on my face.'

February is always a terrible month for beauty launches. Terribly AMAZING. Honestly, there are so many cute new products that come slinking their way onto the scene every Feb. Desk is thriving! Face is burning! Much excitement!

The bad news? I have to be a total snobby Sue and only choose the absolute very best ones. What a downer!

Wanna find out which ones were my fave? Go on!

Here are all the very best new launches that dropped this month, February 2022.

Off we go!

Image: Supplied Trinny Woodall has officially entered the skincare chat! She’s dropped two new cleansers and this one is my fave of the pair - because I’m *obsessed* with cleansing balms.