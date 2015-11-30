Elizabeth Arden’s Flawless Finish Perfectly Satin 24HR Makeup, $50.

I’ve been getting some seriously painful hormonal acne recently and by about 10am every day my face is shiny — less “dewy shiny”, more “oily shiny”. I’ve been trying to find the magic mix of matte coverage that still gives my face a “glow” without the grease (no easy feat) and this stuff is it. My smile there? That’s my “It’s 12pm and I haven’t had to powder my oily face” smile.

Tom Ford Fleur De Portofino eau de parfum 50ml, $298.

They say change is as good as a holiday but I disagree - this scent is. It could be because of the delightfully coloured bottle, or the name that conjures up images of the Italian coastline, but I think it’s mainly down to the delicious, crisp combo of citrus, white acacia blossom and vanilla that turns me into a ridiculously, ridiculously good smelling person.

Yeah, it’s exxy, but it’s a lot cheaper than a ticket to Genoa... Available at David Jones.

O.P.I. Infinite Shine Gel Effects Lacquer System, $22.95 each.

A gel mani without the salon visit: amen. The three-step process involves a primer, lacquer and top coat and you can expect the results to last 10 days. Which, in my case, is about 10 days longer than my average mani lasts. Available at Myer and David Jones stores.