The Mamamia team on the beauty products that made them happy this year.

In a year of uncertainty, many of us have turned to beauty for comfort.

Think about it. We've all been stuck at home and we've bought more beauty products than ever before. That's because self care tends to make us calm and happy when the world suddenly (pardon the french) turns to s**t.

We usually come to you with our monthly beauty favourites, but since it's the end of the year, we thought we'd give you our top picks for 2020 instead.

From the Mamamia team, these are the beauty products that brought us happiness and comfort during a pandemic.

"This oil has completely changed my skin. During quarantine, I stripped my skincare routine right back to a cleanser, serum and this oil. My skin has never been so clear and balanced. I'm onto my third bottle and have no plans on stopping using it. Also, the oil makes my skin feel very luxe before bed, so that makes me very happy." - Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

