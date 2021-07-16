25 women on the 'bad' movies that are actually really good.

When someone asks you what your favourite movie is, you might have to think about it for a few seconds. You want to sound like you know your stuff - talented actors, good IMDb rating, captivating storyline, etc.

But for lots of us, there are a handful of films we love that, look, just aren't that great. You know, the movies that we know are pretty crappy but still make us laugh, cry, or simply feel good, whenever we watch them.

So, we asked our Mamamia community to share their favourite 'bad' films. Here's what they said (anonymously - 'cos embarrassing!).

1. Love Don’t Cost a Thing.

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

"Firstly, who doesn’t love Christina Milian? This is the classic high school movie - cool cheerleader crashes her car and nerdy teenage boy Alvin (Nick Cannon) who yearns to be acknowledged by the cool kids agrees to fix her car in exchange for her posing as his girlfriend. He starts out being incredibly sweet but of course, as soon as he becomes cool he turns into an asshole. The best thing about this movie is Steve Harvey plays the Dad of Alvin and he is hilarious."