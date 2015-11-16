Nikki Gemmell: "I have not had a sleep-in for fourteen years."

“I have not had a sleep-in for fourteen years.”

Nikki Gemmell is a prolific writer and, in this era of small families, a prolific mother.

She has four kids aged from toddler to teenager and between raising them, she has managed to write eleven books including the sensationally successful The Bride Stripped Bare. On top of that, Nikki pens a weekly column for The Australian and regularly appears as a commentator on The Today Show.

So how does she do it?

On the latest episode of I Don’t Know How She Does It, Nikki reveals her tricks.

From splitting the days into shifts, to ignoring the mess in the house between crucial work hours, it’s essential listening for any woman who look at another and think “how on earth does she do it?”

