This will be my forever go-to.

Throughout the year, I did also try the Skinstitut Glycolic Cleanser, $49 and Dermalogica Skin Age Smart Resurfacing Cleanser, $69. Both were great products, and I did notice my dry and slightly sensitive skin react really well.

However, I’ll definitely be taking the Dermalogica Intensive Moisture Cleanser with me through to 2022 and beyond. It’s hands down, one of the most beautiful cleansers my face has ever experienced.

The best moisturisers.

Your dry-skinned girl froths over a good moisturiser. It NEEDS to be hydrating and light, without too much fragrance.

This year, I tried quite a few. Loved some. Couldn’t tolerate others.

I gave the Mecca Cosmetica Hydrating Moisturiser, $50, a crack after going on a mini-Mecca haul, and it’s one I’ll be leaving in 2021. Aside from the pump jar breaking mid way, I felt it was a touch too heavy and didn’t work well with my makeup.

Another 'no' for me is the Blessed by Nature Hydrating Dewy Moisturiser, $14,99. I can’t say it was dewy, or hydrating or moisturising.

I’ve also had my hands on the Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentre Cream, $24. This is a touch heavier than what I expected, but my skin soaks this up! It is slightly fragranced, but there’s a sensitive version which is apparently better if your skin doesn’t cooperate with this one. It’s been totally fine for me, though.

Going into 2022, the Korres Greek Yoghurt Nourishing Probiotic Gel-Cream, $36, will be the one that I repurchase over and over again. Try saying that five times really quick.

In my opinion, this is such an UNDERRATED PRODUCT and brand, overall. I’m sorry for yelling, but it really is. This moisturiser was hydrating, lightweight, sat well under makeup and smelt like a dream.

The best serums.

Vitamin B

This year, I really only tried TWO niacinamide serums - and I think that’s more than enough.

I discovered asap’s Super B Complex Serum, $105, late last year. I was hooked. Hydration? Check. Gentle on my skin? Check. Slightly higher price tag? Also check. It’s the one product I recommend to anyone who will listen and is the same product I notice a difference when I STOP using it.

After finishing the bottle, I decided to give another brand a go. ALPHA-H’s Vitamin B Serum, $79.95, was my choice and honestly - it just wasn't right for my skin. I knew I had to go back to my one true love: asap’s Super B Complex Serum will always have my heart.