It’s a decision that so many parents agonise over. Should they start their child at school as soon as they’re old enough, or hold them back as long as they can?

This is a huge issue in states like NSW, where children born between January and July can start school when they’re as young as four and a half, or wait one more year.

Well, the latest research has come down firmly on the side of waiting. A study of more than 100,000 children, led by the University of NSW, has found that almost half of all parents of January-July kids are choosing to hold them back. And, in general, these kids are more likely to thrive at school.

“In general, the older kids were more developed, which means they’re more likely to hit the ground running in terms of learning in the classroom environment,” study director Dr Kathleen Falster tells Mamamia. “But there is going to be variation between kids.”