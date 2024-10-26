17 of the best sneakers under $150, according to a fashion writer.

I'm calling it now: it's sneaker summer.

Don't get me wrong, I love a sandal or even a controversial ballet flat. Having the wind on your tootsies on a hot summer day is a feeling unmatched.

But perhaps it's because I love to take the dogs out for a walk that sneakers are calling to me. Because let's be real: as comfy as a sandal is, they simply cannot give the heel and arch support that a sneaker can.

Gen Z have infamously swapped out their heels for sneakers while at the club, and it's a trend I'm excited to get behind. Forget "beauty is pain" or sacrificing comfort for style — let's normalise wearing sneakers and still looking ready to party!



There are so many different types of sneakers out there these days that I can guarantee there is one for every occasion: a trusty white sneaker will go with everything in any season; a sleek black number will pair with work slacks; a colourful runner can show some personality when you go for a beachside walk.

There are lighter sneakers for running errands, and chunky sneakers for an alternative look… the options are practically endless.