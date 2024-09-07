We've just found the perfect everyday foundation.

In case you've been having a snooze, skin tints are having a serious moment right now — and every beauty brand seems to be releasing a new formula.

The ultra-sheer alternative to foundations, BB/CC creams and tinted moisturisers, skin tints provide just enough coverage to even out skin tone but still leave your skin looking natural and, well, like skin.

The best part? Lots of these formulas also moonlight as skincare, offering up a new species of hybrid formulas that prioritise the 'your-skin-but-better' approach to coverage. They're also super quick and easy to apply (you can use your fingers) and you're left looking all dewy and fresh.

Watch: 'I tried the lube makeup trick. And the results kinda surprised me.' Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

There's been a whole heap of skin tint launches in 2024 so far — from Charlotte Tilbury's Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick, $63 to ILIA Skin Rewind Complexion Stick, $80 and Anastasia Beverly Hills Beauty Balm Serum Boosted Skin Tint, $76.

But if you're looking on the hunt for savey option, we've got an affordable recommendation for you.