The viral letter every new parent needs to print and stick on their fridge.

Being a new parent can be overwhelming. You’re constantly combatting feelings of sheer joy, fear, confusion and exhaustion.

A letter is going viral that contains life-changing and reassuring advice every new parent will benefit from hearing.

Since being posted by the NHS Ayrshire Maternity Unit’s Facebook page, it’s been shared almost 10,000 times. The author is unknown but it’s written from the perspective of a new born baby.

“Dear mummy and daddy, Please keep this letter from me in a place where you can read it and re-read it when things are rough and you are feeling down,” it begins.

“Please don’t expect too much from me as a new born baby, or too much from yourselves as parents.

“Give us both six weeks as a birthday present, six weeks for me to grow, develop, mature, and become more stable and predictable – six weeks for you to rest and relax and allow your body to get back to normal.”

It’s advice but not the kind everyone else bombards you with. It’s proof there’s “no right way” to parent and reassurance that you’re doing the best you can.

“Please remember that I am resilient and can withstand the many natural mistakes you’ll make with me. As long as you make them with love, I cannot be harmed,” it continues.

“Please don’t be disappointed when I am not the perfect baby you expected nor be disappointed with yourselves when you are not the perfect parents.”

The post has attracted almost 5,000 comments, with plenty of people tagging their friends or someone who needs to hear the words.

“Makes me cry!! Yes. Pleas do all that!!! In a minute she’ll be having her own little girl…..,” wrote one commenter, while another added,”Read this and don’t be hard on yourself,” read another.

The letter finishes with a reminder to keep the “big picture” in mind.

“I’ll be like this for a very short time, though it seems like forever to you now. Although I may have turned your life upside down, please remind yourselves that things will be back to normal before long.”

“Enjoy me – I’ll never be this little again!”

