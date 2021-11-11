If you're feeling like there's a shiny new skincare product kicking around every other day, ready to pinky-promise you incredible results... that's definitely because it's truer than true.

While we love a sparkly new investigation or beauty claim to get the bottom of at Mamamia, it ain't easy: so many products! So many promises! So little face!

So, that's when we need our You Beauty Panel on the case. That is, the glorious collective of women across Australia of all skin types, ages and skin needs; willing to put their faces on the line for us all to test the latest beauty buys and report back with their honest opinions.

And we've been *itching* to hear from 100 of them on their verdict on Bespoke Skin Technology's new luxurious Dream Cream.

Listen to this episode of You Beauty, where Shazzy Hunt asks dermatologist and founder of Bespoke Skin Technology, Dr. Katherine Armour, all the skin-related questions you needed answered, like, yesterday. Post continues below.

This Australian cosmeceutical (and lady startup!) skincare brand's new active cream promises to help treat and prevent all the signs of skin ageing – gentle enough for all skin types, including those who are pregnant or breastfeeding. At $179 a pop, it's formulated by Bespoke Skin Technology's founder and leading dermatologist herself, Dr. Katherine Armour.

So we KNOW it's backed by that beautiful thing, science.