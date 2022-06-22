Benji Marshall is considered a rugby league star. We just saw him at his most vulnerable on TV.

Benji Marshall is considered a great in the eyes of many rugby league fans. And for good reason.

Given the sheer amount of headlines we see on a semi-daily basis of footy players behaving badly, it's refreshing to have giants in the game who break the mould.

This week, Benji won Celebrity Apprentice Australia. He was up against some major figures including TV presenter/actor Darren McMullen, Bronte Campbell, MAFS' Beck Zemek, Amy Shark and Turia Pitt.

But it was the semi-final episode where Benji won over even more fans - and it was all to do with his decision to open up and share his personal story.

In the second-last challenge, the celebrities were tasked with coming up with a tv or movie idea and pitching it to Stan execs. And Benji pitched the story 'Who is Benji Marshall?'

In a piece to camera just for presenting his idea, he said: "I've got to go stand on a stage and present. It's pretty daunting. When it comes to my personal life, I don't really share a lot of information. But I've done a lot of things in my life that I would never do because of the word 'charity'. That's what it's about."

It's a story he rarely tells publicly, and one he was nervous to share.

"I've never talked about it, because it meant so much to me," he said. "The Benji Marshall everyone sees the Benji Marshall they think they know: 300 games in the NRL, all these big moves, flick passes you name it. But that's not the real me. You know how I know that? Because I don't even know the real me."

Part of Benji Marshall's speech on Celebrity Apprentice Australia. Post continues below.

Benji went on to say that the reason he has struggled with his identity is because he doesn't know who is dad is. That half of him is "missing".

"I don't know my real dad. I don't know my culture. I don't know my nationality. Who am I?"

Benji grew up in a small town in New Zealand called Whakatane. His mum gave birth to him when she was 15. They weren't a rich family by any means, and like many of the kids from the area from humble beginnings, there weren't a lot of opportunities and pathways available to Benji.