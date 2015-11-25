5 hidden benefits of sleeping in.

There are two types of people: early risers and those that prefer a bit of a sleep in.

Off the bat you know which category you fall into, there’s no middle ground here.

Those neat and eager early risers have been praised for decades as being more productive than their well-rested counterparts but, as it turns out, the extra hour or two of sleep might be more beneficial than first thought.

Watch the clip from Groundhog Day below. Bill Murray knows how you late risers feel. Post continues after video.

As an early-to-bed, early-to-rise kind of gal, the thought of waking up after 8am is a bundle of stress just waiting to happen.

But for those who like to burn the midnight oil, a study published by The Huffington Post says you might be more creative and intelligent.

Here are the 5 benefits of sleeping in late:

1. You’re more intelligent.

The study concluded that, “more intelligent children are more likely to grow up to be nocturnal adults who go to bed late and wake up late on both weekdays and weekends.”

This research is backed by the finding that those who stay up late are creating new evolutionary patterns than what was made by our ancestors. Hence they’re more progressive and have more ‘light bulb’ moments.

2. You’re likely to remain alert for longer.

If, like me, you wake up at 6am, you're usually in bed and asleep by 9:30 at the latest. But people of the night that wake around 9 or 10am are proven to remain mentally alert for longer hours.