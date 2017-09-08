Five reasons netball friends are so much better than regular friends.

In life, friends fall into either one of two categories…

Good friends. And netball friends.

OK yes, you will 100 per cent have infinitely more types of friends throughout the course of your life, but that’s irrelevant because the mates you make on the netball court will always – ALWAYS – come out on top.

Here are five reasons to prove just that, because there’s nothing like winning, sweat and bad umpiring to build friendships that last a lifetime.

You’re together through the ups and downs

Nothing tastes better than walking off the court with your team after a big win. Except for, of course, the post-win cider.

That said, it’s not until you’ve experienced a crippling loss you truly understand how much you need one another.

Because if there’s one thing that solidifies friendship, it’s an absolute thrashing.

You’ve seen each other at your worst

It’s no secret competitive sport has a knack for bringing out the parts of yourself you’d rather forget existed.

But when you’re two points down and the umpire wasn’t looking when the GD CLEARLY ELBOWED YOU IN THE BOOB, you can’t help but let out some choice words. Or perhaps even intentionally trip someone.

You’re almost always covered in sweat, red in the face, pulling bike shorts out of your crack and less than fresh under the arms – in other words, not your most attractive self.