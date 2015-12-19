"Forget f*ckboys. I'm a f*ckgirl. And that's okay."

It’s Sunday morning and there’s a man lying next to me in my bed.

My head is throbbing, my throat is dry, my phone’s on 13 per cent battery. I know that after about 20 minutes, when this man leaves, I’ll probably never see him again. And that’s okay with me. It’s exactly what I wanted.

Most weekends, it’s the same story. Get dressed up on a Saturday night, go out with friends, down a few shots, dance, go home with someone.

Since I became single last year after a two-year relationship, I’ve wanted nothing more than casual sex. For me, it’s the best kind of arrangement. You have the sex, you have the cuddle, then you go your separate ways and don’t talk to each other until you want it again. Watch: Amy Schumer in her movie Trainwreck loves casual sex. (Post continues after video.)

Don’t get me wrong, I’m a sucker for romance. But as a successful woman in my mid-20s, I don’t want a relationship. I don’t even want to date, necessarily. I just want sex.

A Vanity Fair article recently addressed the new age of men who use dating apps to sleep around as ‘fuckboys’. These men, the article explains, view women as something to house their dicks – just for a night, or on a casual basis, until they got bored of them.

But forget fuckboys. I’m a fuckgirl. And proud of it.

For myself, and others like me, dating apps like Happn and Hinge are my hunting ground. I’m not on there to find a boyfriend. I’m on there to meet someone who I am attracted to – and who is attracted to me. Someone who wants to go for a drink, maybe dinner, then go home with me. It doesn’t have to happen right away, but it does need to happen for me to remain interested.