Castor oil is the latest weight loss 'hack', but here's what experts want you to know.

In other news, people are now rubbing castor oil on their stomach to lose weight. And friends, how did we get here?
Because it's 2024, and we've suddenly found ourselves in an age of weight loss drugs. Slimmed-down celebrities. 'Ozempic face'.
And now, viral diet trends like TikTok's 'oatzempic' method, berberine, chia seed drinks and celery juice cleanses are being touted as alternative weight loss tools.
The most recent 'hack'? Castor oil.
For the uninitiated, influencers on social media are touting castor oil as the new 'natural' alternative to weight loss. Applied to your stomach (often, together with a 'stomach wrap' or a compression band) or rubbed into your belly button before bed, it's become something of a nightly beauty routine you'll often see as part of those viral 'morning shed' videos.
For example, influencer @jade.here told her followers about the trend, saying: "This might be the natural Ozempic. I don't know about this stuff but the craziest things are happening when people are putting this in their belly button."