Castor oil is the latest weight loss 'hack', but here's what experts want you to know.

"Other girls have said it cured their PCOS — they hadn't had their period in like a year, they put castor oil in their belly button and they got it within a week. It's also supposed to help with cysts," she added.

And if it sounds like oil curing PCOS is an insane call — that's because it is.

In another TikTok, @thrivewithcandice shared with her followers: "I love to apply mine with the wrap and keep it on all night whenever I'm in my menstrual phase or when I'm experiencing digestive discomfort. Castor oil benefits are no joke."

Of course, experts are recommending anybody who is considering this hack to approach with caution and consult a medical professional — because as with many of these viral trends, it's essentially just toxic diet culture rebranded. And the expectations can be really bloody dangerous.

As KIC founder and Australian fitness influencer Steph Claire Smith shared on her TikTok, "Social media is flooded with quick fixes and so-called 'miracle' weight-loss hacks, many of which promise instant results with minimal effort. But trust me, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. While they may seem tempting, especially with the constant influx of before-and-after photos, these trends can be incredibly misleading and, in most cases, harmful."

"Diet culture has convinced so many of us that there's an easy way to a 'healthier' body, but true health doesn't come in a jar or with a one-night transformation. Unfortunately, many quick fixes — like the latest castor oil belly button trend (which is absolutely wild) — don't just lack real results; they perpetuate a toxic cycle of unrealistic expectations and even dangerous behaviours."