We trialled Benefit's new "soft-blur" foundation beauty bloggers are loving. And baby, it's smooth.

There are some brands that always seem to get it right, and Benefit is one of them.

The Gimme Brow or the Porefessional pore primer are two products that have been in my beauty regime for years, so you can imagine my excitement at the thought of a lightweight, medium coverage foundation from the trusty brand.

You may have heard some buzz around the brand-new Hello Happy “Soft Blur Foundation” from friends and beauty bloggers alike. And now it’s available at Myer’s beauty counters and online.

It’s said to make pores invisible, while making your skin look smooth and even, without being cakey or gathering around the delicate creases in your face. And having tried it, it’s legitimately worth the hype.

Does it cover imperfections?

Absolutely. This foundation sort of feels like putting a filter on a selfie. It's incredibly subtle but gives a matte blur to the skin.

I have a slight scar on my cheek and it covered it well, which is always a good indication of a great foundation for me. It also reduced shine, which for a girl with an oily T-Zone is all you need in a nice base (and SPF 15+, of course!).