A comedy duo and a lesser-known sister: Inside the star-studded Stiller family.

On Monday, May 11, Jerry Stiller – the father of actor Ben Stiller, and the infamous on-screen father of Seinfeld‘s George Costanza – died at the age of 92.

Ben Stiller announced the news on Twitter, saying his dad had died “from natural causes” and recalling his love of family.

“He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed.”

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

Jerry’s legacy will live on through his hilarious comedic partnerships, including with his wife Anne Meara, and through his children Amy and Ben.

Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara.

Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara were aspiring young actors when they met in 1953, The New York Times obituary of Meara, who passed away at 85 in 2015, noted.

They married in 1955 and began working together in 1961, using their marriage as a source of material.

"Jerry started us being a comedy team," Meara told the Times in 2008. "He always thought I would be a great comedy partner. At that time in my life, I disdained comedians."

Within a year, they were a much-loved comedy duo, performing on national shows like The Tonight Show and The Ed Sullivan Show.

They also had two children, daughter Amy in 1961 and son Ben in 1965.

In a 1977 interview with People, they explained why they pushed the brakes on the act in 1970.

"I love Anne, but if I had depended on her in my professional life, I would have lost her as a wife," Jerry explained.

"I didn't know where the act ended and our marriage began," Anne added.

Years later, they starred in their own syndicated five-minute comedy sketch show, Take Five with Stiller and Meara, and hosted HBO Sneak Previews.